Starz Announces the Sixth Season of POWER Will Be the Final Betrayal

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced that the first chapter of its #1 hit series "Power," created by Courtney A. Kemp, will close with The Final Betrayal. A heightened and unpredictable journey that raises the stakes yet again, Season 6 will play out over a super-sized, 15-episode season, premiering Sunday, August 25, 2019 on STARZ, the Starz app and Starz ON DEMAND.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the 'Power' story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the 'Power' universe."

"We will follow some of your beloved 'Power' characters beyond the scope of the initial series," said Courtney A. Kemp, "Power" Executive Producer. "But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a 'Power' universe as unpredictable as the original."

Season 6 will also feature the directorial debut of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with episode 603 as well as the return of Emmy(R) award-winning director Anthony Hemingway ("The People v. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," "Underground"), who helmed the first two episodes of the series when it debuted in 2014, to take the reins for the finale.

"The last 5 seasons of 'Power' have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the 'Power' brand," said Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, "Power" Executive Producer. "I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show."

Under Kemp's leadership, the two-time NAACP Image Award-winning drama, which premiered on the premium cable network in 2014, garnered over 10 million multiplatform views in its fifth season and is the most-watched franchise for Starz. "Power" currently airs in over 120 countries around the world, including in Spain on Starz' premium international streaming platform STARZPLAY.

Joining Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani "La La" Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate as series regulars for its final season are the previously announced Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen and Mike Dopud.

Season 6 Synopsis

"Power" Season 6 picks up with James "Ghost" St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina's legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost's need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary - is the most dangerous he's ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

About "Power"

"Power" is a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a man trying to escape his role as a drug kingpin for a legitimized life in the elite of NYC; Joseph Sikora as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays Ghost's fierce wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren is his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes.

"Power" was created by Courtney A. Kemp, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gary Lennon. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson executive produces the series through his production company G-Unit Film and Television, as does Mark Canton through his production company Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Randall Emmett, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also serve as executive producers.

For more information on "Power" and access to press materials and show assets, please visit the Starz Media Room: https://mediaroom.starz.com/

Check out "Power" online Facebook Page and follow @PowerSTARZ on Twitter and @PowerStarz on Instagram. Join the conversation with #PowerTV and #STARZ. Website: https://www.starz.com/series/power/episodes

ABOUT STARZ

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ(R) brand, Starz ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly rated Starz app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and Starz PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including Starz Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You