Starz Acquires WITH DRAWN ARMS Documentary

On Tommie Smith's Iconic 1968 Olympic Protest

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced the exclusive acquisition of With Drawn Arms, a compelling new documentary that uncovers the legacy of Olympian Tommie Smith who, after winning the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics, stunned the world by thrusting his fist in the air during the playing of the national anthem in silent protest against racial inequality. The documentary is slated to air on Starz on Monday, November 2 at 9 PM ET/PT and will be available for download or streaming via the Starz app.

An official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, With Drawn Arms follows Smith as he looks back at the iconic moment that helped define a movement and provided a symbol of hope and solidarity for marginalized groups throughout America. The product of a long-term collaboration between Smith and the artist Glenn Kaino, With Drawn Arms traces Smith's peaceful protest to the collective action currently taking place in America, considering the historical significance of the gesture and its ever-increasing relevance 50 years later.

"This film has been in the making for eight years," said co-directors Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, a New York Times best-selling author. "We're thrilled to work with Starz to ensure that Tommie's message is heard nationwide, at such an urgent juncture in history."

Featuring interviews with prominent activists including actor Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy," "Power"), sports analyst Jemele Hill, soccer gold medalist Megan Rapinoe, and the late Congressman John Lewis, With Drawn Arms is a testament to the courage of those willing to make their voices heard, no matter the cost.

With Drawn Arms is directed by Kaino and Shahidi. Oscar(R), Emmy(R) and Grammy(R) winner John Legend (Lionsgate's La La Land) and Jesse Williams serve as executive producers, alongside Academy-Award(R) winning producers Glen Zipper ("Challenger: The Final Flight") and Sean Stuart (What's My Name: Muhammed Ali).

