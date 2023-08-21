Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged Over 15 Years of Impact

The organization’s biennial telecast aired on Saturday, August 19.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged Over 15 Years of Impact

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced today that since its inception in 2008, the nonprofit has over $795 million pledged to fund critically needed cancer research.

Commemorating SU2C’s progress over the last 15 years, the organization’s biennial telecast aired on Saturday, August 19 and highlighted special moments with stars across film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement throughout the years.

Since the last telecast in 2021, funding pledged from the show as well as corporate, foundation and individual donors has totaled over $60.1 million.  

“More than 1.9 million people in the U.S. are anticipated to be diagnosed with cancer in 2023; this disease affects so many – including myself and my fellow SU2C co-founders – it is critical that we come together and take action so that we can continue to help more cancer survivors thrive,” said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. “We are so appreciative of the generosity of the entertainment community, our Board of Directors, our corporate and foundation donors and the individuals who continue to show their support of Stand Up To Cancer and our critical mission.”  

In the U.S., SU2C is still gratefully accepting donations at StandUpToCancer.org.

The biennial special aired simultaneously on more than 55 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters who carried the show donated one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The entire telecast also streamed on SU2C’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels. The show is available on VOD on Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock, Showtime and more.

Highlights of the show included a personal message from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who shared an intimate moment with viewers and emphasized their support of cancer research through the Biden Cancer Moonshot while also expressing their congratulations to SU2C on its 15-year anniversary.

People impacted by cancer highlighted their moving stories of survivorship, while SU2C-funded cancer scientists discussed the progress being made and the critical need to fund life-saving research. In a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the last seven telecasts, the show featured a special montage of comedic skits from past shows, as well as past musical performances. 

Celebrities lending their support for this year’s fundraising special included Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake.

A special montage of comedic skits from past shows featured Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey and past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, Little Big Town and The Who. 

Other notable celebrities, social media stars, creators and streamers joined forces across social and gaming platforms to support fundraising and awareness for SU2C, including 1980sgamer, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Alba, Anthony Anderson, Justin Baldoni, Ben Barnes, Paris Berelc, Mayim Bialik, Jordana Brewster, Kristin Chenoweth, SungWon Cho (ProZD), Cat Cora, Heidi D’Amelio, Kate Del Castillo, Josh Gad, Neebs Gaming, Brett Gelman, Tony Goldwyn, Ginnifer Goodwin, Frankie Grande, Judy Greer, Alyson Hannigan, Bella Heathcote, Marg Helgenberger, Trisha Hershberger, Jennifer Hudson, Eric Idle, FaZe Kalei, KREW, Vanessa Lachey, Giada De Laurentiis, Martin Lawrence, George Lopez, Kyle MacLachlan, Kelly McCreary, Katherine McNamara, Lea Michele, Beverley Mitchell, Tracy Morgan, Ana Maria Polo, Rhett & Link, Smosh, Chrishell Stause, StoneMountain64, Jake Stormoen, Danny Strong, Super Beard Bros, Alison Sweeney, Wanda Sykes, Michael Patrick Thornton, Ashley Tisdale, Danny Trejo, Bree Turner, will.i.am, Rebecca Zamolo, Gregory Zarian, Maddie Ziegler and Rachel Zoe.

“In light of the many challenges we continue to see in fundraising as a result of the pandemic, we are beyond grateful for every single dollar raised to help make every cancer patient a long-term survivor,” said Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. “We’ve seen first-hand the life-saving impact of these critical funds over the last 15 years; with the continued support from our community, we look forward to the breakthroughs we will accomplish together in the next 15 years.” 

During the televised special, American Airlines announced a special campaign to support SU2C where donors can contribute and get miles for every dollar donated. In a video featured during the telecast, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom and several American team members reflected on the airline’s collaboration with and commitment to the long-standing relationship with SU2C. 

Since its inception, SU2C has brought together more than 3,000 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer’s reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C’s research has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the FDA, and more than 270 clinical trials treating more than 29,350 patients.

SU2C is committed to cancer health equity and is increasing diversity in SU2C-funded clinical trials, initiating advocacy group collaborations and awareness campaigns, and funding research aimed at improving cancer outcomes and screening rates in medically underserved communities.

SU2C is also supported by generous donors and collaborators who share the same goal of accelerating groundbreaking cancer research, increasing cancer screenings, and ensuring equity in cancer care and clinical trials. SU2C’s founding donor, Major League Baseball (MLB), continues to annually provide financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement among its worldwide fanbase.

The biennial telecast was brought to life by the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer's production team.



