Spike Lee, Christopher McQuarrie, Gary Sinise and Veronique Vowell Will Be Honored at the LMGI Awards

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe.

The 7TH ANNUAL LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

AWARDS celebrating "2020 Vision: We See It First," will honor Spike Lee, Christopher McQuarrie, Gary Sinise and Veronique Vowell. The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.



Oscar-winning director Spike Lee, whose films have reflected significant cultural and historical content with the highest quality, will receive the acclaimed LMGI Trailblazer Award honoring the groundbreaking Spectrum of Lee's extraordinary award-winning work over the past three decades. Christopher McQuarrie, acclaimed producer, director and Academy Award®-winning writer, will receive this year's Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the vision of location professionals. Emmy®-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award for establishing the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need. Veteran Location Manager Veronique Vowell will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Presenters include Noah Wyle, Tim Williams, Joe Mantegna, Damaris Lewis, Sylvia Hoeks, Tim Stacker, Graham McTavish, Edgar Wright, Corey Kaplan, Blair Underwood & Jess Kender. For a list of 2020 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7th Annual LMGI Awards breaks with tradition and will be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience on Youtube www.youtube.com/LMGI and Facebook www.facebook.com/LMGIawards.

Committee co-chairs of this year's LMGI Awards (#LMGIawards) are Lori Balton and John Rakich. For further inquiries about the LMGI Awards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.



The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by: PLATINUM LEVEL: Studio Air Conditioning; GOLD LEVEL: CleanSTART, Honolulu Film Office, Reel Health and Reel Security & Trilith Studios; SILVER LEVEL: AEG Presents, Film France, Film Shasta, Film US Virgin Islands, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, ON-SET Disposals, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, Teamsters Local 399 & THIRD RAIL Studios; BRONZE LEVEL: Berlin Brandenburg Film Commission, Classic Tents & Events, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Film Santa Clarita, Fresco Film - Spain & Portugal, Inland Empire Film Services, Lunchbox Transportation, Mallorca Film Commission, NBC Universal Operations & Zagreb Film Office; MEDIA SPONSORS:

Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine/SHOOTonline and Variety.

