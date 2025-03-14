Sophie Brooks Satire OH, HI! Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all worldwide rights to OH, HI!, written and directed by Sophie Brooks (THE BOY DOWNSTAIRS). The film, which serves as Brooks' sophomore feature and stars Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds, charmed audiences and critics alike at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

OH, HI! is produced by David Brooks, Dan Clifton, Julie Waters, Sophie Brooks, and Molly Gordon. Evan Dyal, Justin Brown, and Evan Moore are executive producers alongside Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Molly Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale.

In OH HI!, Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac’s (Logan Lerman) first romantic weekend getaway as a couple goes awry. Convinced that he’s just confused, Iris goes to extreme lengths to prove to him that they are meant to be together.

Sophie Brooks is a London-born, Brooklyn-based writer and director. Her sophomore feature OH, HI! premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. THE BOY DOWNSTAIRS, was acquired by Film Rise and HBO at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was produced by David Brooks, Paul Brooks and Dan Clifton and stars Zosia Mamet, Matthew Shear and Diana Irvine.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Watermark Media financed the feature, in association with QWGmire, AmorFortuna, and Bespoke Production Capital.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Comments