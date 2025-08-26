Sonja O'Hara and Abraham Makany Join Dramedy Film GAME RECOGNIZES GAME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Game Recognizes Game, a dark comedy feature about art, desperation, and survival, will star Emmy-nominee Sonja O’Hara (Doomsday) and actor Abraham Makany (Succession). The film recently began production in New York City.

Written and directed by Daniel Contreras (Where You From), the story follows Rusty, a failed artist turned New York street performer. When a chance run-in with a silver-suited art thief throws her into the middle of a gallery heist, Rusty is forced to confront rejection, creative purpose, and her own hunger for recognition. What begins as an act of survival spirals into a satirical takedown of the fine art world and its obsessions with genius, failure, and authenticity.

O’Hara, Emmy-nominated for Doomsday (Shudder), which she starred in and created, most recently co-starred in the crime thriller Tender alongside Jesse Garcia, Jess Weixler, and David Koechner, and she is also set to direct and star in Theirs, an upcoming horror-thriller featuring Harvey Keitel and Tony Award winner Rita Moreno.

Makany (Orange Is the New Black) joins as a busker whose unexpected connection with Rusty reshapes both of their fates. He made his Broadway debut in The Lehman Trilogy. On screen, he has appeared in high-profile series including The Chosen, Blue Bloods, Gotham, and Homeland, as well as in independent films that have premiered at SXSW and Palm Springs.

The movie also features Meaghan Bloom Fluitt (Sweetbitter), Mauricio Marte (Goodbye, My CEO), Stephanie Michelle Bonner (The Fighting Temptations), Kevin Laibson (Near/After), and Rob Alicea (Adulthood). Contreras of Writes/Wrongs Productions is producing alongside Joseph Sebring of Slice Of Life Productions and Camera Obscure’s Sarah Marie Mayo.

Sonja O’Hara Photo Credit: Justin Powell