Sofia Reyes Guests on CHEW IT UP on FUSE

This week Sofia Reyes joins Andrew Santiago on Fuse original series Chew It Up: Hosted by comedian Andrew Santiago to try some classic Mexican dishes and to discuss her crossover music career.

Chew It Up introduces your favorite artist's cultural identity to fans through food. Whether the artist is Nigerian, Indian or Dominican, we are doing a deep dive to learn about who they are and the nostalgic food they grew up eating...or not? The dishes escalate in obscurity, so from the first dish to the last, the food will continue to get more exotic. And as the host and talent share a meal, the artists answer questions about their career, life and heritage.

