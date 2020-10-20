Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae Will Present at the HIP HOP AWARDS

The 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" is heating up.

The 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present. Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign. Comedians, actors, hosts of the "85 South Show" podcast and stars of "Wild N' Out" - comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" launches a new initiative entitled "Hip Hop Cares," which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year's spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin' Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 "I Am Hip Hop" Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Mustard with 3 nominations each.

Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET's recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" with the theme "Hip Hop has something to say" - will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.

BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET's new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon.

"Best International Flow" is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00 am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55 pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00 pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00 pm KST."

