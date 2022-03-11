Snapchat to Premiere New Unscripted Series from Addison Rae

On Saturday, March 12, Snapchat will premiere Addison Rae Goes Home, which follows actress and social media star Addison Rae as she returns home to her Louisiana roots for the first time since achieving Hollywood success. In this new series, Addison will show fans a more personal side than they have ever seen before. Produced by Maven.

The 10-episode series premieres Saturday, March 12 with new episodes launching every other day (through 3/30).

Snap Originals are Shows made exclusively for Snapchat by some of the world's greatest storytellers and made for the unique behaviors of mobile. Like all Shows on Snapchat, they are vertical full screen, fast-paced and hyper-visual- and it's been a big success.

Snapchat reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds and 75% of all 13-34 year-olds in countries like the U.S., UK, France, Australia and the Netherlands. Over 80% of the US Gen Z population watched a Snap Original last year.

Watch the new trailer here: