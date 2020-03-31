SiriusXM Launches SHE'S SO FUNNY New Full-Time Female-Only Comedy Channel

SiriusXM announced today the launch of "She's So Funny," a new hand-curated full-time comedy channel showcasing a Spectrum of female comedic talent, from newcomers to superstars launches April 1.

On "She's So Funny," SiriusXM listeners can tune in and hear from their favorite female comedians, including artists like Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Tig Notaro, Maria Bamford, Whoopi Goldberg, Ali Wong, Kathleen Madigan, with legends like Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, and Moms Mabley, as well as rising stars such as comedians Rachel Feinstein and Jo Firestone.

The new comedy channel will also feature specials, and exclusive material only found on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM's She's So Funny channel will be available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 105), and to everyone - including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber - on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

SiriusXM also has eight comedy channels catering to the full Spectrum of humor that air on satellite platform and streaming including Netflix Is A Joke Radio on channel 93, Comedy Central Radio on channel 95, Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio on channel 96, Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup on channel 97, Carlin's Corner: The George Carlin Channel on channel 770, SiriusXM Comedy Greats on channel 94, Raw Dog Comedy on channel 99, and Laugh USA on channel 98.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You