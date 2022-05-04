Showtime's YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON ONE to Come Out on DVD

The "darkly delightful" (Decider), YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON ONE, arrives on DVD on July 19, 2022, from Showtime® CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Led by a powerful, female ensemble cast including Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Oscar® and Emmy® nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), the "riveting" (Collider) 10 episode series has been featured in nearly 50 "Best of the Year" lists and is one of the most buzzed about new TV series of 2021.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle (Narcos) and Bart Nickerson (Narcos),

YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON ONE is equal parts survival epic, horror story and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who

become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. This 4-Disc collection features every shocking episode from the first season, along with two exclusive featurettes that will take you deeper behind the scenes with the cast and crew:



● Yellowjackets: The Female Lens - We will hear from the star-studded cast and creators

as they break down the making of Yellowjackets, highlighting the female-centric story.

● Yellowjackets: Favorite Moments - This compilation of the buzziest Yellowjackets

moments will include exclusive interviews from the cast and crew as they reflect on

impactful scenes throughout the season.



The series also stars Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha

Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven

Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers).

Produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. The YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON ONE DVD is presented in widescreen format. The DVD offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio and includes English SDH subtitles. The series will also be manufactured-on-demand on Blu-ray.

For more information, go to www.SHO.com.