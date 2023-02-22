Showtime to Premiere WACO: THE AFTERMATH Starring Michael Shannon

SHOWTIME® TODAY announced that WACO: THE AFTERMATH, starring Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (GEORGE & TAMMY), will debut on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, April 14, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.

The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Viewers will also get the opportunity to watch the 2018 limited series WACO starting on non-linear platforms on Friday, March 3 and on-air beginning Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on SHOWTIME. The six-episode limited series is based on the harrowing true story of the 51-day stand-off between the ATF and the Branch Davidians, the small religious community in Texas, that resulted in a deadly shootout and fire. WACO originally aired on Paramount Network in 2018.

Previously announced cast

Michael Shannon (GEORGE & TAMMY) will reprise his role as Gary Noesner, an FBI hostage negotiator who has PTSD from the failed negotiations with the Branch Davidians in Waco.

Emmy® and Tony winner John Leguizamo (When They See Us) who received an Emmy Award for this role will reprise as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco.

Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer) will play Dan Cogdell, a top trial lawyer for the surviving Branch Davidians.

David Costabile (BILLIONS®) will play Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents.

J. Smith Cameron (Succession) will play Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians when Vernon Howell (young David Koresh) arrives.

John Hoogenakker (Dopesick) will play Clive Doyle, David Koresh's first follower within the Branch Davidians, who despite losing a daughter in the fire at Mount Carmel has unwavering faith and is determined for others to learn the "truth."

Keean Johnson (Euphoria) will play Vernon Howell, young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah.

Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country) will play Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned neo-Nazi arm candy, turned government informant.

Returning creators and showrunners Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle direct all five episodes and executive produce the limited series alongside Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie. Also serving as executive producers are David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle of 101 Studios, as well as Gary Barber of Spyglass.

Photo: Ursula Coyote/Courtesy of SHOWTIME