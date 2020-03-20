Showtime To Offer 30-Day Free Trial To New Customers

Today, Showtime announced that it will offer a 30-day free trial to new customers available now. Viewers who sign up before May 3 can access the network's original series, documentaries, specials and movies online via the Showtime streaming service by going to SHOWTIME.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices. Subscribers can catch up on the network's No. 1 drama HOMELAND, which will continue to air new episodes of its final season through its series finale on April 26. Many of the network's streaming partners and traditional TV providers will also offer a 30-day free trial to SHOWTIME.

The roster of acclaimed original series available on Showtime also includes SHAMELESS, BILLIONS, RAY DONOVAN, BLACK MONDAY, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, THE CHI, CITY ON A HILL, KIDDING, WORK IN PROGRESS, BACK TO LIFE and ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, along with limited series ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA and THE LOUDEST VOICE. Viewers will have access to docuseries including the upcoming premiere of VICE, the new season of THE TRADE and the hit series COUPLES THERAPY, documentary films including THE KINGMAKER and PAVAROTTI, as well as popular movies and sports programming.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers Showtime ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. Showtime is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a Pay-Per-View basis through Showtime PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

Photo: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME





