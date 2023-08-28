Showtime Sets Premiere for HEIST 88 Starring Courtney B. Vance

The film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting on Friday, September 29, and on SHOWTIME Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 1 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 2 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Showtime Sets Premiere for HEIST 88 Starring Courtney B. Vance

SHOWTIME will debut HEIST 88, led by two-time Emmy Award winning actor Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country) and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky.

Inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, the film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting on Friday, September 29, and on SHOWTIME Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system.

The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today. It also reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the award-winning limited series The People vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street.

HEIST 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef) and Precious Way (Days of our Lives). Additional character descriptions include:

Keesha Sharp will play Bree Barnes, an elegant, smart, political consultant that possesses a criminal mind and is Jeremy's love interest.

Keith David will play Buddha Ray (Raymond Oliver), a master safecracker and mentor to Jeremy.

Xavier Clyde will play Danny Pugh, a nerdy, comic book collector who is brilliant with numbers and data and loves research but has given up on his job at the bank.

Bentley Green will play Marshall King, a cocky, energetic, house music DJ and Jeremy’s nephew.

Nican Robinson will play Rick Windom, a young loyal bank employee working in "the back of the bank" for nearly six years with dreams of becoming a stockbroker.

Precious Way will play LaDonna Sanders, a beautiful, bright, bank employee who is ambitious but unseen at First Chicago Bank.

HEIST 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments) with Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) serving as director. The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME® content, including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME BOXING®) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

Photo Credit: Parrish Lewis/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
COCO Will Return to the El Capitan Theatre with a Live Performance Photo
COCO Will Return to the El Capitan Theatre with a Live Performance

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with engagements of eight classic films, the sixth feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar’s Coco. Tickets are now on sale. See the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Plus see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage!

2
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. The film is based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Franco Noriega to Lead New Episodes of HOT DISH WITH FRANCO on Food Network Photo
Franco Noriega to Lead New Episodes of HOT DISH WITH FRANCO on Food Network

In each of the six-half hour episodes, Franco shares personal stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor. From quick and easy weeknight meals to brunch and classic Latin dishes with a twist, all of Franco’s food is easy, accessible and brings people together.

4
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion trailer has been released. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returned for season 15 with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross back for more. Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes joined this season as friends. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
FUNNY GIRL