Showtime Sets Premiere for HEIST 88 Starring Courtney B. Vance

SHOWTIME will debut HEIST 88, led by two-time Emmy Award winning actor Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country) and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky.

Inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, the film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting on Friday, September 29, and on SHOWTIME Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system.

The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today. It also reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the award-winning limited series The People vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street.

HEIST 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef) and Precious Way (Days of our Lives). Additional character descriptions include:

Keesha Sharp will play Bree Barnes, an elegant, smart, political consultant that possesses a criminal mind and is Jeremy's love interest.

Keith David will play Buddha Ray (Raymond Oliver), a master safecracker and mentor to Jeremy.

Xavier Clyde will play Danny Pugh, a nerdy, comic book collector who is brilliant with numbers and data and loves research but has given up on his job at the bank.

Bentley Green will play Marshall King, a cocky, energetic, house music DJ and Jeremy’s nephew.

Nican Robinson will play Rick Windom, a young loyal bank employee working in "the back of the bank" for nearly six years with dreams of becoming a stockbroker.

Precious Way will play LaDonna Sanders, a beautiful, bright, bank employee who is ambitious but unseen at First Chicago Bank.

HEIST 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments) with Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) serving as director. The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.

Photo Credit: Parrish Lewis/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME