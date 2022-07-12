Showtime Receives 17 Emmy Nominations

SHOWTIME was recognized with 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations TODAY by the Television Academy, led by seven nominations for YELLOWJACKETS, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. YELLOWJACKETS was also nominated for two writing Emmys and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.

In addition, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY and VICE earned nonfiction series nominations, and RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE was nominated in the category of Outstanding Television Movie. All SHOWTIME nominees are available on streaming and on-demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers.

This is the first Emmy nomination for Lynskey, who earlier this year won the Critics Choice Award for the role of Shauna. Ricci, for the role of Misty, earned her second Emmy nomination and first in the supporting actress category. She was previously nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Grey's Anatomy.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who were nominated for two WGA Awards earlier this year, received their first Emmy nominations for writing the pilot and second episodes of YELLOWJACKETS, which they created. Fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco also received a nomination for writing on the second episode. Kusama, a two-time Film Independent Spirit Award nominee, earned her first Emmy nomination for directing the pilot.

YELLOWJACKETS completed its first season on SHOWTIME as the second-most streamed series in network history, buoyed by its inclusion on nearly 50 year-end "Best of" television lists. Produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne), YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and Lisco. Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY received four nominations: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Directing, Picture Editing and Narrator. Bell is a triple Emmy nominee this year, for executive producing, directing and narrating WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY.

Bell won three consecutive Emmys from 2017-19 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program as an executive producer of United Shades of America, bookended by additional nominations in 2016 and 2021. He is also a two-time nominee for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for the same series. WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY is a Boardwalk Pictures Production in association with WKB Industries for SHOWTIME.

The series is executive produced by Bell, Andrew Fried, KATIE A. King, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma. KING also serves as showrunner and Geraldine Porras serves as a co-executive producer.

VICE received its 14th Emmy nomination overall and third in a row for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special with SHOWTIME. The series won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2014. Recently honored with a 2021 Peabody Award, VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the world and on domestic grounds.

The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Hind Hassan, Alzo Slade, Seb Walker, Paola Ramos, Alexis Johnson, Isobel Yeung, Ben C. Solomon, David Noriega and Krishna Andavolu. The series was also honored with a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in journalism.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and executive vice president of VICE News. Jesse Angelo is president of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.

The SHOWTIME nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards are:

The First Lady Nominations

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

The Man Who Fell To Earth

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Ray Donovan: The Movie Nominations

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Vice Nominations

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

We Need To Talk About Cosby Nominations

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Yellowjackets Nominations

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Melanie Lynskey

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Christina Ricci

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - "Pilot"

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - "F-Sharp"

