Showtime Documentary Films to Premiere SHANGRI-LA

Showtime Documentary Films today revealed the official poster and trailer for SHANGRI-LA and announced the four-part docu-series, a collaboration from Academy Award® and Emmy® winner Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor, 20 Feet From Stardom), legendary music producer Rick Rubin, and director Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol) will premiere on Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. While new episodes ofSHANGRI-LA will be released on Showtime linear channels weekly, all four will be available immediately on July 12 for on-demand streaming, via the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME apps and partnering on-demand platforms. With Rubin's iconic studio in Malibu as the backdrop, SHANGRI-LAis a four-part docu-series that focuses on creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making. Neville directed the first two episodes of the series, and the final two are directed by Malmberg.

Rick Rubin's mark on the music scene has been indelible since he co-founded Def Jam Records while enrolled at New York University in the '80s, helping to launch the careers of Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC under the label. As a music producer and record label head, Rubin has produced critically acclaimed and multi-platinum albums in almost every musical genre, with credits including Kanye West, Adele, Eminem, Black Sabbath, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, Kid Rock, Slayer and the Avett Brothers. Rubin has won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year multiple times, along with countless other Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Country Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Contemporary Folk Album and Best Metal Performance.

Morgan Neville is an Academy Award, Grammy® Award and Emmy Award-winning director known for his work as a cultural documentarian. His acclaimed 2018 film Won't You Be My Neighbor is one of the best reviewed and highest grossing documentaries of all time. His 2013 film 20 Feet From Stardomwon the Academy Award for Best Documentary as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music Film. Jeff Malmberg's directing credits include the critically acclaimed and Independent Spirit Award-winning documentary Marwencol, along with Spettacolo. Malmberg also served as editor on Neville's Won't You Be My Neighbor.

SHANGRI-LA is a Tremolo production. Morgan Neville, Rick Rubin, Jeff Malmberg, Danny Breen, Michael Goldberg, Isaac Heymann, Eric Lynn, Diana Schmedeman and Jason Schrift serve as executive producers.

SHANGRI-LA joins the esteemed portfolio of Showtime Documentary Films that focuses on the lives and legacies of culture-defining figures in music, including WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN, the Grammy Award-nominated film ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS, WHITNEY. "CAN I BE ME",LYNYRD SKYNYRD: IF I LEAVE HERE TOMORROW, GEORGE MICHAEL: FREEDOM, and the forthcoming HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN, and THE GO-GO'S.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly atwww.showtime.com.





