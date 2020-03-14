Showcase Cinemas Encourages 'Social Distancing' in its Theaters

Showcase Cinemas, the theater chain owned by National Amusements, is the first major exhibition chain in Britain to enforce "social distancing' in its theaters, according to Variety.

It is expected that a ban on mass gatherings will begin in Britain next week.

The company shared on its UK website that it has "reduced audience capacity by 50% in each auditorium to allow for vacant space between each pair of seats." It also has a "reinforced a COVID-19 ('coronavirus') staff education program" including additional hand sanitizing stations and more in-depth cleaning of public surfaces.

Showcase also stated that, "if staff or a guest at the cinema is showing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they will be respectfully asked to leave."

