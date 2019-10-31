Shiri Appleby and Yvette Nicole Brown Join BIG SHOT as Series Regulars Alongside Previously Announced John Stamos

Shiri Appleby has been cast as 'Holly," the good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach, and Yvette Nicole Brown has been cast as 'Sherilyn,' the no nonsense dean of Westbrook School for Girls, in the Disney+ original series "Big Shot" written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, a label of Disney Television Studios.

Shiri Appleby most recently starred in Lifetime's critically acclaimed dramedy Unreal, earning a Critics' Choice Award nomination for her lead role as Rachel Goldberg. In addition to her work in front of the camera, she has also directed numerous TV episodes including "Light as a Feather," "Roswell, New Mexico," "Unreal" and "PLL: Perfectionists." Appleby is repped by UTA and Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacboson law firm.



Nicole Brown will soon to be seen as "Aunt Sarah" in the Disney+ live-action reimagining of "Lady and the Tramp," premiering on the service November 12th. She is perhaps best known for her starring role as "Shirley Bennett" on "Community," and has also appeared on "The Mayor" and "The Odd Couple" reboot. She recently completed work on the independent film "Love and Oatmeal" starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke. Brown is repped by Innovative Artists.

Rounding out the Big Shot series regulars are Richard Robicheaux ("Boyhood," "Oceans 8") as "George," Sophia Mitri Schloss as "Emma," Nell Verlaque as "Louise," Tiana Le as "Destiny," Monique Green as "Olive," Tisha Custodio as "Carolyn 'Mouse' Smith," and Cricket Wampler as "Samantha 'Giggles'."

John Stamos, previously cast as "Marvyn," leads this ensemble cast.





