Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shangela & More Join Initial Lineup for the 9th Annual Vulture Festival

Vulture has announced the initial lineup for its annual pop-culture extravaganza, Vulture Festival, which is returning for the ninth year in a row with a weekend of high-profile events in which everything you love about Vulture comes to life right before your very eyes.

Taking place November 12 and 13 at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, the festival will bring fans an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide. Additional talent to be announced.

Vulture Festival Lineup

Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children

Emmy-winning screen legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joins us for a special live episode of Vulture's flagship podcast Into It, in which host Sam Sanders will help you obsess ... better. Ralph's career has spanned decades and media, originating the role of Deena Jones in Broadway's Dreamgirls before turning her talents to the silver screen alongside Denzel Washington in The Mighty Quinn. And, of course, her television career is unparalleled with her most recent role as stern veteran educator Barbara Howard gaining her universal acclaim, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an acceptance speech we'll never forget.

A Poolside Kiki With Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara

It's true: Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara are coming to Vulture Festival! It's an opportunity to get to know the stars of HBO's WE'RE HERE out of drag and live in person, talking about what's to come in this Emmy-winning HBO series' third season.

Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion

That's right: We'll be hanging out with the full Broken Lizard crew in honor of the cult-comedy hit Super Troopers. Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske will join us for a look back at the comedy that went from an indie premiere at Sundance to being quoted by everyone everywhere for the ensuing 21 years. So stop freaking out, man, and get your tickets right meow!

Matt Rogers and Friends Holiday Spectacular Sing-along Extravaganza

Matt Rogers is changing seasons and dares to ask the question: Have you heard of Christmas? In a bid to spread some holiday cheer early this year, Rogers and some of his besties will join us for a night of what is technically

caroling but without all the walking around. They'll be singing some of your favorite holiday classics with you, and while there's no singing experience necessary, it would help if you could blend.

An All Creatures Great and Small Panel That's Just Right

Anna Madeley, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, and Rachel Shenton take us behind the scenes of the PBS Masterpiece-Playground TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small ahead of its season-three premiere January 8. They're coming all the way from the Yorkshire Dales for this, so come one, come all, come all creatures great and small. (Note: The venue does not allow actual creatures unless they are service animals!)

The Winkler Method

A Henry Winkler Acting Class: Vulture Festival is about many things, one of which is education. That's why, for the third year in a row, Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler will be joining us to teach the craft of acting. With his career spanning 50 years as an actor, producer, and director, there is simply no one more qualified to teach you the art of emoting at the Hollywood Roosevelt this weekend.

Students and audience members will come away from this course with a newfound appreciation for the work that goes into making hapless attorneys like Barry Zuckerkorn, icons like the Fonz, and, of course, beleaguered acting teachers like Gene Cousineau. Come ready to learn - and to feel.

On sale today, tickets to Vulture Festival events range from $30 to $40. Tickets include access to the Vulture Pool Party at the Hollywood Roosevelt and one complimentary drink ticket. Follow @VultureFestival and @Vulture for updates.

The festival is sponsored by Bulleit, Got Milk, National Geographic, and Smartfood®.