Sherri Shepherd & Whitney Cummings to Guest Host THE WENDY SHOW

Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd will fill in as guest hosts of The Wendy Show while Wendy Williams remains on medical leave.

The new hosts were announced through a post on the show's Instagram account. Cummings will host the show from October 25-29 and Shepherd will take the stage November 1-5.

"Nobody can every release Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back strong than ever," Cummings said in a comment under the post.

