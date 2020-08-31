See the Complete List of 2020 MTV VMA AWARD Winners

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and more performed.

Here is a complete list of winners from the 2020 MTV "VMAs." Last night's show featured epic performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and many more!

WINNERS FOR THE 2020 MTV "VMAS"

Full List of Nominees: HERE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records

TRICON

Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat - Kemosabe / RCA Records

BEST POP

BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment

BEST R&B

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - XO / Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - 300 Entertainment

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly - "Bloody Valentine" - Bad Boy / Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Coldplay - "Orphans" - Atlantic Records

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin - "Queì Pena" - Sony Music Latin

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" - MBK / RCA Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U" - Republic Records / Def Jam

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO - Unplugged At Home

BEST K-POP

BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment

SONG OF SUMMER

BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - Interscope Records / YG Entertainment

EVERYDAY HEROES: FRONTLINE MEDICAL WORKERS, Brought to you by EXTRA® Gum

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"

Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"

Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad - "Level Up"

Jason 'Tik Tok Doc' Campbell

Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"

*all winners

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift - "The Man" - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records - Cinematography by Michael Merriman

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - RCA Records - Art Direction by Christian Stone

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa - "Physical" - Warner Records - Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment - Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - RCA Records - Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

View More TV Stories Related Articles