See the Complete List of 2020 MTV VMA AWARD Winners
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and more performed.
Here is a complete list of winners from the 2020 MTV "VMAs." Last night's show featured epic performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and many more!
WINNERS FOR THE 2020 MTV "VMAS"
Full List of Nominees: HERE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
TRICON
Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
Doja Cat - Kemosabe / RCA Records
BEST POP
BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment
BEST R&B
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - XO / Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - 300 Entertainment
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly - "Bloody Valentine" - Bad Boy / Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay - "Orphans" - Atlantic Records
BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin - "Queì Pena" - Sony Music Latin
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" - MBK / RCA Records
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U" - Republic Records / Def Jam
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO - Unplugged At Home
BEST K-POP
BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment
BEST GROUP
BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment
SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - Interscope Records / YG Entertainment
EVERYDAY HEROES: FRONTLINE MEDICAL WORKERS, Brought to you by EXTRA® Gum
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"
Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"
Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad - "Level Up"
Jason 'Tik Tok Doc' Campbell
Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"
*all winners
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift - "The Man" - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records - Cinematography by Michael Merriman
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - RCA Records - Art Direction by Christian Stone
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa - "Physical" - Warner Records - Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment - Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - RCA Records - Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
