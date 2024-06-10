See First Look at New Lee Daniels Film THE DELIVERANCE With Andra Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has just released a first look at the new film from Lee Daniels, The Deliverance starring Andra Day and Glenn Close.

The film follows Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear THE FAMILY apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

Directed by Lee Daniels, The Deliverance is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. In addition to Day and Close, the cast includes Mo’Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Take a look at the photo below!

