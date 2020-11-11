Season Two of LAZOR WULF Returns Dec. 6 to Adult Swim

Strongburg’s finest returns with season 2 of Lazor Wulf on Sunday, December 6.

Strongburg's finest returns with season 2 of LAZOR WULF on Sunday, December 6 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. This season, LAZOR WULF is about coming back from the DEAD$ and embracing the Scam of Life. The quarter-hour animated series is created by Henry Bonsu and executive-produced by Bonsu and Vince Staples. The animation studio is Six Point Harness.

It's definitely a quarter-hour series that definitely has a wolf with a laser on his back and situations that can be deemed to be most bizarre. An all-star voice cast returns with Vince Staples, Quinta Brunson, WWE Superstar Big E, J.D. Witherspoon, Andre Pascoe, Judnick Mayard, Reginald VelJohnson, and Shelley (formerly known as DRAM). Featured guest voice stars this season include Cree Summer, Tunde Adebimpe, Dawnie Marie, Kittie Kaboom, Carl Jones, Ellington Wells, Amber Bickham, Giana Lawrence, and WWE SUPERSTARS Kofi Kingston* and Xavier Woods*.



Fans can catch up with season 1 on HBO MAX or right here.



Watch a sneak peek here:

*WWE Intellectual Property used with permission of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc

