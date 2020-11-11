Season Two of LAZOR WULF Returns Dec. 6 to Adult Swim
Strongburg’s finest returns with season 2 of Lazor Wulf on Sunday, December 6.
Strongburg's finest returns with season 2 of LAZOR WULF on Sunday, December 6 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. This season, LAZOR WULF is about coming back from the DEAD$ and embracing the Scam of Life. The quarter-hour animated series is created by Henry Bonsu and executive-produced by Bonsu and Vince Staples. The animation studio is Six Point Harness.
It's definitely a quarter-hour series that definitely has a wolf with a laser on his back and situations that can be deemed to be most bizarre. An all-star voice cast returns with Vince Staples, Quinta Brunson, WWE Superstar Big E, J.D. Witherspoon, Andre Pascoe, Judnick Mayard, Reginald VelJohnson, and Shelley (formerly known as DRAM). Featured guest voice stars this season include Cree Summer, Tunde Adebimpe, Dawnie Marie, Kittie Kaboom, Carl Jones, Ellington Wells, Amber Bickham, Giana Lawrence, and WWE SUPERSTARS Kofi Kingston* and Xavier Woods*.
Fans can catch up with season 1 on HBO MAX or right here.
Watch a sneak peek here:
*WWE Intellectual Property used with permission of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc
From This Author TV News Desk
- Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Will Host the 2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS
- 18th Annual WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS to Air on FOX Dec. 6
- Disney Channel Unwraps All-New Holiday Specials in December
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
- CBS Orders THE UNITED STATES OF AL to Series
- Kodak Black Returns With 'Bill Israel'