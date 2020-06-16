Season 2 of Queer Reality Series PUTTING ON Premieres July 3

Queer virtual cable TV network, Revry, is taking the drama around the world in Season 2 of its juicy reality series, PUTTING ON, starring Israeli-born underwear model, Instagram star, and entrepreneur, On Mekahel.

The first season explored the trials and tribulations that On experienced in starting his own underwear brand...with his ex-boyfriend. Premiering this July 3rd, the full-length Season 2 dives deeper inside the private and professional life of On Mekahel-and the new love of his life, Dave Cederberg. High-stakes (and high reality TV drama) abound this season with episodes featuring: business ventures in the "Big Apple", Israel and the West Coast, as well as a wedding in Paris. As On deals with his own trials, Dave has his own challenges: while On travels to LA to do press for his new underwear line, Dave is busy navigating the justice system and wrapping up his parole duties in order to make On's dream wedding in Paris a reality. And that's just the first episode! What else can you expect from a 26 year old who wants to rule the world?

"As with many reality shows, the storyline has evolved because my life is forever changing. For season 2, I chose to offer more private moments from my life. I think we kicked up the excitement level a bit with the lead up to my wedding ceremony in Paris all while moving across the country to Los Angeles and running my company! Life is drama and that is something that just comes effortlessly to me.

It's obvious that I'm a 'fame monster,' so I definitely enjoying having cameras around me all the time but what truly keeps me going with this show is being able to set an example as a successful, openly queer man. It's so important to me to be able to reach LGBTQ people across the globe on Revry who might not see themselves portrayed on TV-let alone as the star of their own reality show-and show them that our LGBTQ lives are just as real, relatable, and important as our straight counterparts."

Subscribers of Revry Premium (Revry's subscription on-demand offering) can watch the second season premiere of PUTTING ON starting July 3rd on the Revry network (available on iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung and the web at www.revry.tv).

