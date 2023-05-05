Seann William Scott to Star in Luke Greenfield's THE LAST BACHELOR Romantic Comedy

Seann William Scott (THE WRATH OF BECKY, ROLE MODELS, AMERICAN PIE FRANCHISE) has been cast to star in the romantic comedy THE LAST BACHELOR, the new film directed by Luke Greenfield (THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, SOMETHING BORROWED).

Greenfield co-wrote the script and will also produce alongside Jason Benoit, with XYZ Films producing and financing with investment funding coming from IPR.VC. Lee Kim of Resolute Films and Entertainment is also producing. XYZ will handle world sales and introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

THE LAST BACHELOR is a big romantic comedy in the tone of Judd Apatow and JERRY MAGUIRE. After realizing all his friends have settled down and gotten married, eternal-bachelor Tommy Kriffman (Seann William Scott) goes from never wanting to get married to becoming obsessed with finding his wife and having a family asap.

But when he falls in love with a stunning, younger woman, Dylan, who - like the old Tommy - isn't ready to settle down, a hilarious gender reversal begins. Now Tommy is pressuring her to settle down, much like a woman does with a ticking biological clock, and Dylan is the stereotypical guy, avoiding commitment at all costs. This heartfelt comedy digs deep into the truths about marriage, and our fears of ending up alone.

"It's crazy," said Greenfield, laughing. "This film has always been a passion project of mine, but now weirdly enough, it's become more of an autobiography. And that's not a good thing! Now I know first-hand what this character is going through. And sure, it's hilarious, but this story is definitely honest and real, and it's going to hit home emotionally to a lot of people."

Seann William Scott is best known for the role of Steve Stiffler in the AMERICAN PIE FRANCHISE. He currently stars in the Fox comedy series WELCOME TO FLATCH for executive producers Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig. His additional feature credits include GOON, OLD SCHOOL, BLOODLINE, DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR?, and THE DUKES OF HAZZARD.

Luke Greenfield is a Director/Writer/Producer whose films have grossed over $400 million worldwide. His studio feature films include 20th Century Fox's "The Girl Next Door," Universal's "Role Models," Warner Brothers' "Something Borrowed," 20th Century Fox's "Let's Be Cops," which went on to gross over $130 million worldwide, Columbia Pictures' "The Animal," and Universal/Focus Features' "Half Brothers."

Luke will be also be directing the Netflix comedy, "Rock The Boat," which he co-wrote, starring Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann.

In his over 16+ years in the industry, Jason Benoit has worked on several major motion pictures including: SAFE HOUSE, KILLERS, THE LAST AIRBENDER, THAT AWKWARD MOMENT, and produced the film LITTLE BITCHES.

As a writer, he most recently produced and co-wrote the production draft of HALF BROTHERS for Focus Features/Universal. In addition to developing numerous film and television projects with Netflix, eOne, Sony, STX, Amblin, the CW Network, Temple Hill Entertainment, Endemol Shine, Yellow Brick Road, Aversano Films, and the Tannenbaum Company.

Currently, Jason is THE HEAD of Development and Production at WideAwake, Inc. partnering alongside writer-director Luke Greenfield (LET'S BE COPS, THE GIRL NEXT DOOR) where he produced and co-wrote the feature film HALF BROTHERS for Focus Features/Universal Pictures, ROCK THE BOAT for Netflix/eOne, and THE LAST BACHELOR.

XYZ's current projects include Cannes Directors' Fortnight title IN FLAMES, Tribeca Official Selection THE SEEDING, Berlin competition title BLACKBERRY from director Matt Johnson which stars Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and to be directed by Flying Lotus, SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried and directed by Atom Egoyan, Sundance selection RUN RABBIT RUN directed by Dana Reid and starring Sarah Snook, DANIELA FOREVER to be directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding.

The XYZ slate also includes Nick Cassavetes' GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.

Scott is repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Greenfield is repped by The Verve Agency, manager Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings Global Law Firm.

About XYZ Films:

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier, and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers.

XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. The company's classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY, and Karyn Kusama's THE INVITATION.