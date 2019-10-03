Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 10/3-10/9





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.Interview with and musical performance by Carrie Underwood; Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (n)Jon Hamm; special appearance by New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso (n)Neil deGrasse Tyson; Former National Security Advisor and Ambassador Susan Rice (n)Will Smith; Andrew Scott (n)Jonathan Van Ness; Brett Gelman; musical performance by Big Thief; special appearances by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (n)