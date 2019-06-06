Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/6-6/14
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Thursday, June 6
Actor Cole Sprouse; actor Dan Levy; "Carpool Karaoke" and musical performance by the Jonas Brothers (OAD: 3/7/19)
Friday, June 7
Actor Zach Braff; talk and musical performance with Ben Platt (OAD: 4/2/19)
*Monday, June 10
Actor Mark Hamill; actor Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lewis Capaldi (n)
*Tuesday, June 11
Actress Mindy Kaling; actor Adam Scott (n)
*Wednesday, June 12
Actress Tiffany Haddish; actor Don Cheadle; musical performance by Keane (n)
*Thursday, June 13
Actor Dax Shepard; actress Jodie Comer; comedy with Paul Rudd; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (OAD: 4/29/19)
*Friday, June 14
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (OAD: 5/1/19)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 6/6-6/21
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/6-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/6-6/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/10-6/14
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Thursday, June 6
Actor Cole Sprouse; actor Dan Levy; "Carpool Karaoke" and musical performance by the Jonas Brothers (OAD: 3/7/19)
Friday, June 7
Actor Zach Braff; talk and musical performance with Ben Platt (OAD: 4/2/19)
*Monday, June 10
Actor Mark Hamill; actor Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lewis Capaldi (n)
*Tuesday, June 11
Actress Mindy Kaling; actor Adam Scott (n)
*Wednesday, June 12
Actress Tiffany Haddish; actor Don Cheadle; musical performance by Keane (n)
*Thursday, June 13
Actor Dax Shepard; actress Jodie Comer; comedy with Paul Rudd; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (OAD: 4/29/19)
*Friday, June 14
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (OAD: 5/1/19)