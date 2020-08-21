Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC - 8/24 - 8/28

Guests will include Sen. Kamala Harris, Billy Porter, and more!

Guests Sen. Kamala Harris (Sen. of CA) and Pete Carroll (Head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Compete to Create: An Approach to Living and Leading Authentically). (OAD 7/27/20)

Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)

Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). (OAD 8/4/20)

Guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/6/20)

Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)