Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 2/3-2/8

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Feb. 3-8. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- Media personality and advertising professional Donny Deutsch on SUPER BOWL ads

- Actor Jim Carrey ("Sonic the Hedgehog"); actors Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell ("Birds of Prey"); "The Bachelor"'s Peter Weber; actress Shannen Doherty

Media personality and fashion designer Kim Kardashian West ("SKIMS"); actor Ewan McGregor ("Birds of Prey"); a performance by Meghan Trainor; Oscars® edition of Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Oscars edition of Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; skin care tips with dermatologist with Dr. Whitney Bowe

How to throw the ultimate Oscars party with caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani





