Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 2/3-2/8
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Feb. 3-8. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC. Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, Feb. 3 - Media personality and advertising professional Donny Deutsch on SUPER BOWL adsTuesday, Feb. 4 - Actor Jim Carrey ("Sonic the Hedgehog"); actors Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell ("Birds of Prey"); "The Bachelor"'s Peter Weber; actress Shannen DohertyWednesday, Feb. 5 - Media personality and fashion designer Kim Kardashian West ("SKIMS"); actor Ewan McGregor ("Birds of Prey"); a performance by Meghan Trainor; Oscars® edition of Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonThursday, Feb. 6 - Oscars edition of Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; skin care tips with dermatologist with Dr. Whitney Bowe Friday, Feb. 7 - How to throw the ultimate Oscars party with caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani Saturday, Feb. 8 - Travel expert Emily Kaufman on booking spring travel; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; cooking with chef George Duran
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DYNASTY on THE CW - Friday, February 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, February 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, February 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, February 18, 2020