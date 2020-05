Scoop: Repeat Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, May 30, 2020

Below are the repeat storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on May 30:LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Gryffin" - A three-legged border collie mix could go home to an 8-year-old girl with dreams of having her very first dog. But before Gryffin can take that journey, he'll need some time to heal and learn basic obedience. (OAD 2/15/20)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"George Washington Carver" - Mo Rocca shows us the electronic glasses that allow the blind to see; the sun-tracking umbrella shielding you from harmful rays; updates on past innovators from previous seasons; and a look at George Washington Carver, who changed the way farmers farmed. (OAD 2/15/20)MISSION UNSTOPPABLE"A Super-Hero, Some Super-Soil, and Several Super-Shrimp!" - On this week's episode: using magnets to separate specific cells in the human body; the complex world living beneath our feet; and Science gets technical about water. (New)PET VET DREAM TEAM"Boston's Tale" - When a young German shepherd named Boston suddenly loses the ability to walk, Dr. Alex suspects a tick might be the cause. But the team is in for a surprise as his condition goes from bad to worse. Can they turn his luck around and reunite him with his family? Then, it's a special treat for Dr. Kate, as she gives an exam to an adorable little wombat. (OAD 1/18/20)HOPE IN THE WILD"Lexus at the Nexus" - A rescued grey squirrel named Lexus finds itself at the center of legal red tape and becomes one of Hope's longest-tenured patients, while an injured woodpecker wreaks havoc on its rehab unit. (OAD 1/18/20)BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL"Lucky, Lucky Goose" - An injured goose finds the comfort to heal in a helpful horse. Plus, a dog and a coatimundi will travel any distance for play date. (OAD 11/2/19)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG (7th Season)9:30-10:00 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)10:00-10:30 AM, ETMISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)10:30-11:00 AM, ETPET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)11:00-11:30 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)11:30-12:00 PM, ETBEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.

