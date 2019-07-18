Scoop: Laverne Cox and Uzo Aduba Headline Guest Lineup Next Week on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 22-26.
Monday, July 22 - LOUIE ANDERSON talks about the series "Baskets," and "RuPaul's Drag Race"judge CARSON KRESSLEY drops by.
Tuesday, July 23 - LAVERNE COX speaks about the final season of "Orange Is the New Black," and ISABELA MONER previews the film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
Wednesday, July 24 - Kelly and Ryan welcome actor FRED SAVAGE, and LAURIE GELMAN chats about the book "You've Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel." Also, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star EUGENIO DERBEZ visits.
Thursday, July 25 - The hosts interview POPPY MONTGOMERY about the series "Reef Break," and "Orange Is the New Black" star LAURA PREPON stops by. Plus, singer-songwriter MAX performs for the "Live" audience.
Friday, July 26 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Orange Is the New Black" star UZO ADUBA, and JAMIE BELL discusses the film "Skin." In addition, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
Scoop: Laverne Cox and Uzo Aduba Headline Guest Lineup Next Week on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, August 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, August 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, August 8, 2019
Monday, July 22 - LOUIE ANDERSON talks about the series "Baskets," and "RuPaul's Drag Race"judge CARSON KRESSLEY drops by.
Tuesday, July 23 - LAVERNE COX speaks about the final season of "Orange Is the New Black," and ISABELA MONER previews the film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
Wednesday, July 24 - Kelly and Ryan welcome actor FRED SAVAGE, and LAURIE GELMAN chats about the book "You've Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel." Also, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star EUGENIO DERBEZ visits.
Thursday, July 25 - The hosts interview POPPY MONTGOMERY about the series "Reef Break," and "Orange Is the New Black" star LAURA PREPON stops by. Plus, singer-songwriter MAX performs for the "Live" audience.
Friday, July 26 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Orange Is the New Black" star UZO ADUBA, and JAMIE BELL discusses the film "Skin." In addition, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).