Scoop: Encore Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 8, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on August 8:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Buster" - A 3-month-old puppy that was left at the shelter could be the perfect match for a couple with two young daughters. But, before Brandon will sign off on the adoption, Buster must learn a few rules of basic obedience and house training. (OAD 10/5/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Bread Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; THE FAMILY building the air cleaner for the cleanest air; glasses to prevent motion sickness; and going way, way back to the history of the station wagon. (OAD 10/5/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Movement, Microscopes, and Mechanical Engineering" - On this week's episode, a roboticist teaches robots to share, a community leader puts Science on wheels and an engineer builds toys. (OAD 5/9/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Ben and Elvis" - Dr. Kate fights to keep her beloved Ben healthy after a recent cancer scare and sudden elevated enzyme levels. Then, a doggy blood donor helps Dr. Peter and his team save the life of a pup after a difficult surgery leaves him in trouble. (OAD 4/11/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Thus Go the Ravens" - Hope sends a mischievous group of ravens off to a neighbor's property, and a large group of spring orphans are ready for release. (OAD 4/11/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Ole Pal Road" - Today, a dog is always happy with the little horse with a big heart. Plus, a bunny and a pooch know a ra-bit about each other, as they're an inseparable duo. (OAD 3/7/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
