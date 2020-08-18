Scoop: DATELINE NBC TO AIR FRIDAY BROADCAST ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE MURDER OF A LOUISIANA CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER on NBC - Friday, August 21, 2020
Dateline’s “Shining Star” Airs Friday, August 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT
THE STORY: Criminal defense lawyer Chiquita Tate is found brutally murdered in her office after working late to prepare for multiple high profile cases. As the detectives begin the investigation, the search for the killer takes them down a strange and unexpected road.
REPORTED BY: Dennis Murphy
INTERVIEWS WITH: Chiquita's sister Danita Tate, Attorney Prem Burns and more.
WHERE: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 28th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. Additionally, Dateline closed out 2019 as the #1 Friday newsmagazine across the board. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
