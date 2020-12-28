Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, January 3, 2021

A series of time jumps finds Mike and Vanessa with two new grandchildren, as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. When Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa's "helpfulness," Mike accidentally-on-purpose gets involved. Meanwhile, at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes it's LAST CALL on Ed's mixology happy hour in all-new "Time Flies" season premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-902) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.