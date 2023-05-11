Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The final two celebrity contestants will each perform two all-new songs in the season finale episode. Both will be REVEALED
- but only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season Nine Winner!
The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.
Find out who will win it all, and play along with host NICK CANNON
and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the all-new "Finale" season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER
airing Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a performance FROM
last week here: