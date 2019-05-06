Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT on ABC - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
"Irish Goodbye" - Peggy struggles with Lawrence's decision to move out of the house, especially after she discovers that he is secretly moving in with a girlfriend she's never met. Lawrence's determination to keep Peggy out of his personal life only causes her to investigate further, while Mike welcomes his departure. Meanwhile, Timmy can't find his ventriloquist dummy, Knuckles, and learns that Joey took him without asking on the season finale of "The Kids Are Alright," TUESDAY, MAY 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"The Kids Are Alright" stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary.
Guest starring is Willie Tyler as Willie Tyler, Kennedy Lea Slocum as Wendi and Galadriel Stineman as Fiona.
"Irish Goodbye" was written by Joey Gutierrez and Gracie Charters, and directed by Matt Sohn.
The series is inspired by the childhood of creator/executive producer Tim Doyle, who also narrates in voiceover as older Timmy. Randall Einhorn also serves as executive producer and director for the series. The series is from ABC Studios.
"The Kids Are Alright" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
