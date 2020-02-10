Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of DUNCANVILLE on FOX - Sunday, February 16, 2020
New animated comedy DUNCANVILLE, from Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, is centered around the life of DUNCAN (Amy Poehler), a spectacularly average 15-year old boy, and the people in his world. His mother, ANNIE (Amy Poehler), lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so. His father, JACK (Ty Burrell), is determined to be a better dad than his father. Rounding out THE FAMILY are two younger sisters KIMBERLY (Riki Lindhome) and JING (Joy Osmanski). Helping Duncan navigate adolescence are his friends, class clown BEX (Betsy Sodaro), trendy influencer YANGZI (Yassir Lester), aspiring troubled youth WOLF (Zach Cherry) and Duncan's on-again, off-again crush, MIA (Rashida Jones), in the all-new "Pilot" episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 2/7- 2/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 2/10 – 2/14
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 2/10-2/14
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DYNASTY on THE CW - Friday, February 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, February 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGACIES on THE CW - Thursday, February 27, 2020