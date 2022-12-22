Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, December 25, 2022
THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Fat Tony becomes Godfather to MAGGIE Simpson in the "A Made Maggie" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year.
In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween.
One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year.
In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween.
One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!