Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 6, 2019

"Time of Death" - Officer Nolan and Officer Bishop respond to a silent alarm call at a local convenience store where two men are attempting to rob the place. Officer Nolan pursues one of the suspects on foot and is forced to make a split-second decision that will affect both of their lives. Meanwhile, Officer Bishop helps coordinate a drug bust that hits a little too close to home for Officer Bradford on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JULY 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/11/18)

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring is Mircea Monroe as Isabel Bradford, David DeSantos as Detective Elijah Vestri and Demetrius Grosse as Detective Kevin Wolfe.

"Time of Death" was written by Brynn Malone and directed by Mike Goi.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop