Apr. 12, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Chuck's new purchase of a boat creates a rift between Dan and his longtime friend. Meanwhile, Darlene hires her first assistant at Wellman's Plastics but soon realizes she is anything but helpful, leading Darlene to question her decision. Elsewhere, Jackie is laser-focused on her dream of being a contestant on "JEOPARDY!" and believes the late, great Alex Trebek wants her to go all the way. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 2/3/21)

"Who Are Bosses, Boats and Eckhart Tolle" was written by Eric Montolfo-Bura and directed by Lynda Tarryk.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

