Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 16, 2019
"Fresh Off the RV" - While Honey and Marvin celebrate the birth of their baby, Jessica's book is finally released, and she's optimistically looking forward to a book store reading that's been set up by her publisher to help boost sales. Louis is so excited to promote the book across the country that he buys an RV from Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who owns an RV dealership which is managed by underappreciated Calvin (Jaleel White, "Family Matters"). Meanwhile, Emery and Evan are concerned about Eddie after Nicole tells him that she's moving to New York, and he seems completely unfazed about losing his best friend, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, AUG. 16 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/05/19)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Luna Blaise as Nicole, Jaleel White as Calvin, Nikea Gamby-Turner as employee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as himself and Michael J. Cooper as Bobby.
"Fresh Off the RV" was written by Matt Kuhn and directed by Anya Adams.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television.
