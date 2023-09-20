Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

1
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer
HBO Documentaries' HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS averaged 4.4 million viewers per episode, scoring the largest audience for the series in 13 years (since 2010), which also featured the New York Jets. Additionally, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS was the number one unscripted series.
2
AKA MR. CHOW Documentary to Premiere on HBO
Alongside images of celebrities as varied as Mae West, Calvin Klein, and Andy Warhol, the documentary includes interviews with artists Peter Blake, Julian Schnabel, and Ed Ruscha; family members Cecilia Zhou, Maximillian Chow, China Chow, and Vanessa Chow; author Fran Lebowitz; film producer Brian Grazer; friends, colleagues, and art world experts.
3
Buddy Valastro Cooks Up Two New Primetime Series For A&E
Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, November 11 at 9pm ET/PT, “Legends of the Fork” follows Buddy as he travels the country in search of the most renowned dishes and restaurants to uncover the “secret sauce” to their success. Immediately following at 10pm ET/PT, “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” highlights Buddy and his family.
4
MGM+ Picks Up BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller
MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, announced it has picked up the science-fiction mystery thriller and love story Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series, and executive produced along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield).