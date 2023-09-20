Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Captain Strand and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex; Owen has a run in with former nemesis Sgt. O’Brien and is then questioned by the FBI; TOMMY asks Grace dating advice; T.K. and Carlos meet with Iris Blake in the “The New Hot Mess” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, September 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

