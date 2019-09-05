Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Today, September 6, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Following reports of racial bullying in schools and online, a new episode of "What Would You Do?" explores how people react when teens are seen bullying a young woman because of her race. The episode also features a scenario inspired by Americans' insatiable curiosity of unidentified flying objects and extraterrestrial life. "What Would You Do?" airs Friday, Sept. 6 (9:00 - 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.Friday, Sept. 6, scenarios include the following:Two white teens are bullying a black teenage girl and her white male friend, telling her she doesn't fit in with her white friend. How will others in the Decatur, Alabama, restaurant react to the racial bullying?As the viral Facebook event dubbed "Storm Area 51: They Can't Stop All of Us" approaches, a person who believes in life outside Earth and a nonbeliever go head-to-head in the New Mexico Space Museum. Will others at the museum take a side?A young woman excitedly tells her parents about a DNA test she received as a gift. As she begins to read them the results, she's surprised to learn that her roots do not match those of her parents. She questions her parents, who eventually reveal she was conceived with the help of a sperm donor. How will others react?A young child takes cash out of her mother's wallet when she steps away from the table. The child draws on the money and then rips it up, calling it confetti. Will fellow diners stop the child?Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.