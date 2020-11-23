Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, December 13, 2020
See what's coming on the upcoming episode below!
Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):
Ali Kent (Bakersfield, Calif.) and Carrie Campos (Gilroy, Calif.)
Charles Opong (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Esther Opong (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Jenn Hibbs (Cherry Hill, N.J.) and Kevin Emmons (Medford, N.J.)
Nick Mulenos (San Diego, Calif.) and Kamela Blease (Austin, Texas)
Reggie Luckett (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Ra'shon Harper (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Kelsey Ketting (Redondo Beach, Calif.) and Michelle Perez (Riverside, Calif.)
In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Chris West.
ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep," hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.
