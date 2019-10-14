Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 30, 2019

"Welcome to Hell, Sickos!" - It's Halloween night at Hilltop Elementary and the kids head to the school for a spooky celebration with Douglas. Will struggles with whether he should stay with Sophie at the school party or if he should swing by his girlfriend Tracy Freeze's birthday, which results in a stressful night for Will trying to do both. Meanwhile, Poppy and Angie throw a Halloween party for teens at Douglas' house in order to try to prove to themselves that they are cool moms on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.



Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze and Sarah Yarkin as Ms. Homily Pronstroller.



"Welcome to Hell, Sickos!" was written by Noah Garfinkel and directed by Jennifer Arnold.



The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.





