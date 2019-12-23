Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

"The Angie-Man" - After Will's parents confess that they are inspired by his relationship, which they think is with Angie, Will and Angie must pretend to be a couple for the night in order to keep them from seriously considering divorce. Meanwhile, Douglas steps up to the boyfriend plate and offers to help Poppy with errands, only for her to discover how much she actually likes having time off; and the kids give Tony a makeover to ease his broken heart on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.

Guest starring is John Michael Higgins as Bud Cooper, Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Mo Collins as Lucy Cooper and Patrick Birkett as Tony

"The Angie-Man" was written by Berkley Johnson and Maureen Mwombela, and directed by Jillian Giacomini.





