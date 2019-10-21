Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019"1107" - A 13-year-old from Gallatin, Tennessee, presents his ingenious improvement to a household gardening tool. An entrepreneur from Bend, Oregon, introduces the Sharks to the relatively unknown, lowest carb nut on the planet with his food product line. While a husband and wife duo from Fort Worth, Texas, pitch their safe design, engineered to provide a lifetime of perfect shaves.

Finally, a surgeon from Los Angeles, California, presents his formulated immune support pack designed to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, NOV. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

In a "Shark Tank" update, entrepreneur Lucinda Cramsley from Labelle, Missouri, updates her investor Jamie Siminoff on Moink, a subscription-based meat company that sells humanely raised, grass-fed proteins sourced from family farms.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.



