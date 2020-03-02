Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
"Rock Star" - While preparing students for the school's show choir, Lainey realizes Wilma might be a better singer than her and gets competitive. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Aunt Julie fight over how to parent Toby on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Mason McNulty as Toby, Isreal Johnson as Ed Morris, Sofie Landsman as Jessica and Abi Brittle as Becky.
"Rock Star" was written by Kerri Doherty and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Mason McNulty as Toby, Isreal Johnson as Ed Morris, Sofie Landsman as Jessica and Abi Brittle as Becky.
"Rock Star" was written by Kerri Doherty and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.