Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
"The POKÉMON Society" - Learning he's not into baseball cards, Coach Mellor encourages Toby to be competitive in CB's Pokemon Club and becomes an overbearing sports-type father. Meanwhile, Lainey supplements her salary as a teacher by working at the local video store and learns an important lesson on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Mason McNulty as Toby, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Christian Gehring as Roxborough Ronnie, Valerie Azlynn as Aunt Julie, Thomas Barbusca as Alex Piper, Martin Starr as Andre, Haley Tju as Marni, Alex Jennings as Carla, Jake Brennan as Gabe, Ben Zelevansky as Dale/Parent #2, Morgan Peter Brown as Parent #1 and Julie Mann as Parent #3.
"The POKÉMON Society" was written by Donielle Muransky and directed by Christine Lakin.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
