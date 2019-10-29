Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, November 3, 2019
"Daisy" - When evidence implicates Daisy in the leak of hacked information during the presidential campaign and threatens to topple Elizabeth's presidency, Elizabeth must decide what to believe and how far she's willing to go to uncover the truth. Also, Henry and Elizabeth host former President Dalton (Keith Carradine) at the White House after his interview with Bob Schieffer, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Nov. 3 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
